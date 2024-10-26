APU organizes spl talk on consumer rights

PASIGHAT, 25 Oct: The commerce department of the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) here in East Siang district organized a special talk on ‘awareness on consumer rights’ at the university’s conference hall on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, APU Registrar Narmi Darang said that “the problems about consumer rights should be practically taken up by complaining to the authority concerned, rather than only writing on social media and other websites.”

Programme coordinator Dr Yab Rajiv Camder highlighted the importance of consumer rights and how it affects everyone “if the problem is not solved in time.” He further said that “the trickledown effects of violation of consumer rights should be stopped in time.”

The district legal metrology & consumer affairs (LMCA) assistant controller conducted a session on consumer rights and the Consumer Protection Act.

He also demonstrated the importance of the IS mark and how to check the detailed information about a product through the BIS application “which is available on Google Playstore.”

He enumerated some examples of prevailing cases regarding how the LMCA department delivered justice to consumers through the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC).

East Siang DCDRC member Daniel Gao delivered a speech on the Consumer Protection Act and legal procedures, and the capacity of the consumer court.

APU Commerce HoD Dr Chiging Yamang also spoke.

Tribal Studies Assistant Professor Dr Tarh Ramya and Economics Assistant Professor Dr Tagam Dabi also attended the programme.