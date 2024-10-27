Butterfly meet begins at Namdapha National Park

ITANAGAR, 26 Oct: The Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve (NNP&TR) is conducting the 7th Butterfly Meet and Nature Camp at Deban in Changlang district, an official said.

The three-day event, which commenced on Saturday, will witness students from nearby schools and community people of the fringe areas participating, said NNP&TR Field Director VK Jawal.

He said there will be activities that will connect young minds with nature.

The main event will start on Sunday and will include bird watching, butterfly watching, nature games, forest meditation and other activities, Jawal added. (PTI)