NSCN (K-YA) operative gunned down

[ Bengia Ajum ]

LONGDING, 26 Oct: Security forces gunned down one NSCN (K-YA) operative, identified as SS Major Gangjun Gangsa, on Friday in Rajapio in Wakka circle of Longding district.

On Friday evening, an Assam Rifles (AR) patrol party and NSCN (K-YA) operatives got into a fierce gun battle near Border Post 160. The area is densely forested. Gangsa was killed on the spot.

The place of occurrence is a dense forest area and takes five hours on foot from the road in between Wakka and Chop. Talking to this daily, a security official informed that there was no injury or casualties on their side.

“From the spot one empty magazine, one Chinese made pistol with seven rounds of .32, four detonators, three batteries and two fuses, one strip of smeared opium and a bag were recovered,” informed a security officer.

Later a police team and the magistrate reached the spot and conducted inquest. An FIR was registered and postmortem was conducted on the body. The body was handed over to relatives for the last rites.

Meanwhile, an AR official termed the operation successful, saying that a big leader of the NSCN (K-YA) has been gunned down.