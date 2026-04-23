TAWANG, 22 Apr: Considering the multiple traffic challenges faced by Tawang township as a tourist hub, Tawang SP Tasi Darang has directed all traffic personnel, along with the officer-in-charge of Tawang Police Station, to maintain zero tolerance towards traffic violators.

The district police also appealed to the public to adopt better traffic discipline across the district.

From January 2026 to date, the Tawang district police have detected 193 traffic violations and imposed penalties. The SP informed that the Tawang police are committed to ensuring a seamless flow of traffic in the township and to enforcing various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act across the district.

On Wednesday, a team of Tawang police led by Darang visited key market areas, tri-junctions, public parking zones, and taxi stands in the township to assess the traffic situation on the ground. The police team also interacted with members of the Taxi Association, hotel owners, and the general public.