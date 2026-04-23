ITANAGAR, 22 Apr: The 6th Convocation of Arunodaya University (AU) was held on Wednesday, where 143 post-graduates and 31 undergraduates received degrees.

Female students outshone their male counterparts, securing nine gold medals out of a total 11.

MA Geography student Deepty Basumatary received the University Topper Gold Medal for her outstanding academic excellence.

Other department toppers, who received gold medals, were Kabak Yarina (Management Studies), Duni Ori (M Com), Gumli Loya (LLM-Legal Studies), Priya Menjo (MA History), Torik Ete (MA English), Nabam Jerma (MA Sociology), Hojum Tamin (BA Sociology), Tongchen Jomba (MA Political Science), Tenzin Yangsel Gurung (BA Political Science), and Gemo Ingo (BA Geography).

Governor KT Parnaik presented the medals to the toppers.

Congratulating the graduating students, he urged them to strive for excellence as job creators, innovators, and problem solvers, calling them as the future of Arunachal Pradesh and India.

The governor advised them to look beyond personal success and contribute meaningfully to society and nation-building. The governor called upon them to be responsible in conduct, compassionate in outlook, and proactive in bringing positive change as active partners in building a stronger and more progressive India.

Emphasizing that education is a lifelong journey, the governor urged the graduates to remain curious, adaptable, and committed to continuous learning in a rapidly evolving world shaped by Artificial Intelligence and technological advancement.

He encouraged them to embrace technology with confidence, while remembering that true strength lies in critical thinking, sound character, and the courage to innovate.

Stressing the importance of cultivating a scientific temper and challenging the status quo, the governor exhorted the graduating students to become agents of transformation who contribute to the development of Arunachal Pradesh and the nation.

He commended the university’s management, faculty members and staff for their dedication to nurturing talents, fostering innovation, and shaping responsible, value-driven citizens with dedication. The governor also lauded the University’s diverse academic programmes and its recognition by esteemed bodies like the University Grants Commission, Bar Council of India, and Association of Indian Universities. He also appreciated the University’s social outreach initiatives, including blood donation camps, legal aid services, and the Green Campus Mission, which demonstrate a strong sense of social responsibility.

Calling upon faculty members to go beyond imparting knowledge, the governor urged them to serve as mentors who inspire curiosity, creativity and critical thinking, while aligning education with skill development and practical, real-world applications.

Encouraging the graduating students to remain connected with their alma mater as proud alumni, he called upon them to contribute through mentorship and continued engagement, and to emerge as catalysts of progress, innovation and nation-building.

National Institute of Technology Arunachal Pradesh prof. Mohan V. Aware delivered the convocation address.

The university’s vice-chancellor Dr. N.V Sangvikar presented the annual report of the university and also administered oath to the degree recipients.

AU registrar P.S Shinde also spoke on the occasion.

The university has 1610 students, including 1321 Arunachali students and 59 faculty members. The university offers a complete academic ladder, with focus areas including multidisciplinary programmes aligned with NEP 2020, skill-integrated degrees, and professional courses approved by UGC, AICTE, BCI, and other councils.

Earlier, the governor inaugurated the university’s new campus at Jollang and advised the chairman of the university Dr. Santosh Kumar Mishra to develop the campus into a vibrant and academically conducive centre of learning, equipped with student-friendly infrastructure, modern facilities. (Lok Bhavan)