TAWANG, 22 Apr: The Tawang unit of Arunachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APBOCWWB) on Wednesday organized an awareness meeting at Kyidphel to educate the workers about the need to register with the board to avail various welfare schemes meant for them.

Addressing the gathering, Kyidphel ZPM Tenzin Monpa called upon officials and union members to work for the betterment of the working community. He emphasized the importance of education for workers’ children and urged parents to educate their children for a better future.

The ZPM informed the gathering about the availability of a guest house for labourers near the assistant commissioner’s office in Kyidphel.

He distributed welfare kits to registered labourers.

Highlighting the various welfare measures initiated by the state government for registered labourers, APBOCWWB registering officer Phurpa Tsering urged all eligible workers to register with the Welfare Board to avail benefits under different schemes.

Labour Union president Pema Wangdi and Mandal president Leki Phuntso also addressed the gathering, highlighting workers’ welfare and collective responsibilities. (DIPRO)