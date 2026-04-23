BASAR, 22 Apr: The West Siang district Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) conducted its Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting for 2025-26 at the conference hall of the ICAR Research Complex for North Eastern Hill Region, Arunachal Pradesh Centre, here on Wednesday. The meeting aimed to review annual progress and strategize for the upcoming agricultural cycle, with a focus on regional self-reliance.

Addressing government officials and progressive farmers, Leparada district Additional Deputy Commissioner Ejum Angu underscored the urgent need for climate-resilient technologies. He also urged the farming community to prioritize organic practices to reduce the district’s dependence on vegetable imports from neighbouring states.

Head of the ICAR Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Dr. Doni Jini, in his address proposed the promotion of “agro-eco tourism” as a strategic intervention to revitalise declining farming sectors and provide alternative livelihoods for local youth.

During the technical session, the Annual Progress Report (2025-26) and the Annual Action Plan (2026-27) were presented by KVK Head and Senior Scientist Dr. Manoj Kumar, SMS (Plant Breeding) Dr. Rita Nongthombam, and PA (Soil Science) Wangnem Rekhung.

Dr. Kumar, who is also the SAC Member Secretary, assured that the West Siang KVK remains committed to farmer welfare and will work diligently to establish the district as a leader in agricultural excellence.

Leparada ADO P. Karlo emphasised the need to strengthen synergy between the department of agriculture and ICAR to facilitate rapid diffusion of technology, while DVO Dr. D. Riba encouraged the commercialisation of poultry and piggery. He added that KVK-trained farmers would be given priority in government welfare schemes.

DFDO Jumli Karga advocated enhancing farmer awareness of cost-benefit ratios in fish farming, while ArSRLM BMM Suzy Tangam Ori highlighted the need to narrow the gap between technological innovation and grassroots adoption.

In his address, Farmers’ Society president Nyaken Basar suggested rigorous farmer selection and production auditing to ensure economic efficiency.

Progressive farmers shared their firsthand accounts of agricultural challenges and sought scientific solutions from the expert panel during the meeting.