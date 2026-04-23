ITANAGAR, 22 Apr: The Centre for Earth Sciences & Himalayan Studies (CES&HS) observed Earth Day 2026 with a two-day programme at Government Secondary School, Deed in Keyi Panyor district, involving school children and local community to raise awareness about the importance renewable energy and energy conservation.

As part of the celebration, essay and drawing competitions on energy conservation were conducted for students of classes 3 to 10 in three categories.

On the concluding day on Wednesday, a cleanliness drive was carried in and around the school premises with the active participation of students, teachers, staff, and members of Khach Future Generations. Later, 50 saplings were planted on the school campus.

The Earth Day was also observed at the headquarters of CES&HS here.