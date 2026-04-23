ITANAGAR, 22 Apr: A field-level awareness programme on ‘Estrus detection and artificial insemination in mithun’ was conducted at Yaki Tato village in West Siang district on Tuesday.

The programme aimed to promote awareness on reproductive health management and the adoption of artificial insemination for genetic improvement of mithun. It focused on creating awareness about estrus detection and artificial insemination techniques in mithun, highlighting the importance of scientific breeding practices, timely heat detection, and proper post-insemination care to improve reproductive efficiency.

As part of the programme, mineral mixtures were distributed to farmers to enhance reproductive health and address fertility-related issues in Mithun. Animals were also examined for pregnancy and other reproductive problems, and necessary advisories were provided.

Local farmers actively participated and benefited from the technical guidance offered by experts during the event.

The programme was organized under the centrally sponsored scheme, Rashtriya Gokul Mission, in collaboration with ICAR-National Research Centre on Mithun, directorate of animal husbandry, veterinary & dairy development, GoAP, Arunachal Pradesh Livestock Development Society, Nirjuli, and the Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmer Federation.