The Miao police in Changlang district arrested a drug peddler, identified as Rajesh Yobin [36), and seized 11.90 grams of heroin from his possession after a scuffle in Upper Miao area on Sunday. The arrest was made by Miao PS OC Inspector Vicky Lowang, SI Tako Bui and anti-drugs personnel. A case [u/s 21 [B] NDPS Act] has been registered and further investigation is underway. – Pisi Zauing