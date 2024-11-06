FTI faculties meet DC, apprise him of pressing issues of instt

YUPIA, 5 Nov: The faculty members from Film and Television Institute (FTI) at Jote on Tuesday met Papum Pare deputy commissioner Jiken Bomjen and apprised him of the pressing issues of the institute, including transportation, accommodation, health services and security at the institute campus.

The DC informed the faculties that all the issues have been taken up with the authorities concern and that ‘the Papum Pare district administration is taking extra pain to address the issues.’

The classes for the first regular batch of students of FTI are scheduled to start from 15 November from the permanent campus.

Until last year, the vocational courses were conducted by SRFTI from its temporary campus at Vivek Vihar.

During the meeting, professors from various departments at FTI, including film direction, screenwriting, cinematography, editing and sound design besides, SDO Tame Yajum and DLRSO Nanne Yowa were present. (DIPRO)