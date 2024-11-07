Election is bedrock of democracy

Editor,

People often choose not to vote because they feel their vote does not count. But one vote does count in many ways. Your choice to vote or not will have far reaching consequences on people all over the world, many of whom do not have the right to vote themselves. In local and national elections, lawmakers are elected who make laws, policies, and appointments that will have effects for years to come. The most common reason people say they do not vote is, one vote does not count. If all of us use an excuse and do not vote, what kind of government would we have? As citizens of the country, it is our right to vote.

The word ‘election’ comes from the Latin word ‘eligere,’ meaning ‘to choose’, ‘to select’, or ‘to pick’. ‘To elect’ or ‘to vote’ means ‘to select’ or ‘to make a choice.’ The word ‘voting’ is derived from the Latin word ‘votum,’ meaning ‘to wish for.’ Voting refers to the process of choosing or electing a candidate to run the government’s affairs, usually through a ballot.

In democratic India, general elections take place every five years. All those who are 18 years of age and above have a right to vote. A number of candidates seek election. They move from door to door. They hold public meetings and explain the programmes of their parties. If they get a majority of votes, they win; if they do not, they lose.

An election, therefore, is like a battle. But this battle is fought in a peaceful way. It is a battle of ballots, not a battle of bullets. Elections are the bedrock of democracy, granting citizens the vital privilege to elect their representatives. It could also be termed as the backbone of democracy, as this is the way through which the citizens of a country can directly participate in framing the government which works for their welfare.

However, this right is not passive; it is a duty, especially incumbent upon the youths, to actively engage in the electoral process. Historically, young people have spearheaded societal change, and their involvement in elections is crucial. Strengthening democracy requires active participation of youths at every stage, from voter registration to grassroots campaigning. Elections can be termed as a decision or opinion-making process which is used to elect candidates for a specific position. It plays a pivotal role in a political system, especially in a democratic form of government in a country. It is a tool which is used to choose the representatives of the public to be sent to the governing bodies.

Hence, think twice because every vote counts.

Jubel D’Cruz,

Mumbai