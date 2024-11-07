Let us celebrate Diwali in its true sense

Editor,

This is in response to the recent editorial titled ‘Regulate cracker use.’

“Let the darkness of evil get burnt and a new light of goodness emerge” — perhaps one of the most repeated lines revolving the spirit of Diwali (actually the most abused line).

Will we just stop a bit and indulge in a bit of introspection and contemplation?

As a matter of fact on the very night of “burning of darkness,” Indian cities are at its devilish “best”! Right from early evening till dead of night, atrocious sound-emitting crackers reverberate throughout the horizon. What a barbaric torture upon the sick, senior citizens, infants and domestic animals! Less said about environmental pollution the better!

Moreover these crackers also serve as a great avenue to display monetary muscle — who explode the maximum amount of crackers or whose sound is most ear-shattering heart-splitting! And not to forget that a lot of tears and sighs are also embedded within these crackers which are made through the hard toil of severely exploited child laborers — the innocent vulnerable ones being made to slave day in and day out in the most unfriendly dangerous conditions.

To eradicate the dreaded policy of apartheid, the world did not wage a war with arms against South Africa. Instead, the international community merely boycotted the country from every affair which had played a great role in putting an end to the apartheid regime. Similarly, the inhuman fire cracker industry can also be taught a lesson if we refuse to get lured by the “joy” of bursting crackers and instead learn to boycott it.

It is high time we learn to respect Diwali by awarding its due through practical significance i.e. practically removing darkness from all corners of the society including our minds. Else, mere creation of multiple Guinness World Records in the name of “historic” Deepotsav would count to nothing!

Kajal Chatterjee

Kolkata