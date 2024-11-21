Bicycle expedition organized as part of TWS golden jubilee

ZIRO, 20 Nov: Thirty-eight bicyclists participated in the Ziro Valley Bicycle Expedition organized as part of the golden jubilee celebration of the Tage Welfare Society (TWS) on Wednesday.

The event themed “Pedal for the Planet: Cycle for Conservation,” was flagged off by Lower Subansiri DC Vivek HP from Ngilyang Grayu Government Secondary School, Tajang.

Addressing the gathering, the deputy commissioner emphasized the relevance and urgency of the expedition’s theme.

“The messages displayed on the bicyclists’ placards about environmental conservation are not just meaningful but essential. Let us strive to follow these principles in both letter and spirit,” the DC said.

He congratulated the Tage Welfare Society on its 50 years of dedicated service to the community and commended the organization for spotlighting such a vital global issue through its celebration.

Golden Jubilee Celebration Committee chairman Tage Tatung provided an overview of the forthcoming events planned for the celebration.

The participants traversed a scenic 33-kilometer route through Ziro Valley with placards displaying environmental messages. The route covered the picturesque villages and bustling townships of Hapoli and Old Ziro, showcasing the valley’s natural beauty while spreading awareness about the importance of conservation.