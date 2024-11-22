Repatriation of missing US airmen ongoing: Kathy Giles-Diaz

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Nov 21: The effort of the US government to bring back the remains of the missing US airmen in Arunachal is still ongoing, said Kathy Giles-Diaz, US Consul General in Kolkata, during her interaction with the media in Itanagar on Thursday.

While acknowledging that not many people in America are aware of the cooperation between the US government and Arunachal Pradesh, particularly regarding the efforts to repatriate home the remains of US airmen who lost their lives, she expressed the hope that this cooperation could be highlighted to the American people on the occasion of its 88th anniversary next year.

The Consul General also spoke about the Hump Museum in Pasighat, which was inaugurated last year and is dedicated to the memory of the hundreds of US airmen who flew the Hump route and lost their lives in crashes.

Further, she expressed her desire to see students from Arunachal Pradesh among them. To facilitate this, she mentioned that they are looking forward to providing resources to universities and colleges in the state, so that more students are exposed to such opportunities.

With the opening of an American shelf at Don Bosco College Jullang today, she expressed hope that similar programs would be conducted to reach more students.

She stated that Arunachal Pradesh has immense potential, much of which is yet to be tapped.

I’m looking forward to deepening our partnerships here and across the rest of the East and Northeast,” she said.