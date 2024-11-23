56th Chalo Loku Festival begins

KHONSA, 22 Nov: The 56th Chalo Loku Festival of the Nocte community began with a mini marathon themed “Run for unity, culture and brotherhood” here in Tirap district on Friday.

The event saw enthusiastic participation of runners from across the region, reflecting the spirit of unity and brotherhood.

Tahche Wangpan, Pankai Loshu and Wangtan Chaitan won the first, second and third positions, respectively in the boys’ category, while Ngojen Hassen, Angap Wangsu and Pongkey Hassen won the first, second and the third positions, respectively in the girls’ category.

The winners, the runners-up and the third position winners of both the categories were awarded cash prizes of Rs. 10,000, Rs. 5000 and Rs. 3000, respectively.

Seven consolation prizes of Rs. 1000 each in both categories were also awarded.

The boys’ category of the six-km race from Old Petrol Pump Tini Ali here to Tea Garden point and back, was flagged off by Tirap DC Techu Aran, while the girls’ category of the event was flagged off by Tirap SP Singjat Singpho at 5.30 am.

Later in the day, Tirap district land revenue and settlement officer Lomin Lonchung inaugurated an indigenous food festival at Loku Ground, Nehru Stadium here in the presence of senior citizens of the community, members of the Loku celebration committee and representatives from various women’s self-help groups.

While touring all the 64 stalls put up at the festival ground, Lonchung emphasized the importance of prioritizing organic and locally produced indigenous food, highlighting the health benefits of organic foods. (DIPRO)