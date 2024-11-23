Lowang inaugurates male Paang at Namsang

KHONSA, 22 Nov: Environment and forest minister Wangki Lowang inaugurated a Paang (male dormitory) at Namsang here in Tirap district on Thursday last.

The dormitory was constructed with an estimated cost of Rs. 100 lakhs funded under SIDF-2022-23, and was executed by Khonsa division of the APPWD.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Lowang urged the members of the community to preserve the age-old institution for future generations, stating that ‘Paang’ represents a rich legacy handed down by their ancestors.

He said that Paang was historically a supreme institution in Nocte and Wancho villages, exclusively for men, and that women were not allowed to enter into it. He, however, he said that ‘modernization and democratic practices have led to changes in some traditions.’

Tirap DC Techu Aran emphasized the importance of proper maintenance of the asset and highlighted its cultural significance to the Nocte community.

Former Namsang GB Khianwang Lowang spoke about the importance of the Paang system and its crucial role in the community.

ZPM Wangphoon Lowang and Namsang GB Mongdey Hondik also spoke.

The event was attended by Deomali ADC Bondonlum Tawsik, PWD EE Taro Jeram, Deomali ZPM Wangphoon Lowang, village chiefs, GBs and people from Namsang area. (DIPRO)