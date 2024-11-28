Future vision is to make Arunachal a premier global tourists’ destination: CM

KAZIRANGA, 27 Nov: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday said that the future vision for Arunachal Pradesh’s tourism is to position the state as a premier global tourists’ destination.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 12th International Tourism Mart (ITM) here in Assam, Khandu hailed the event as of utmost significance in strengthening the tourism ecosystem of the Northeast by connecting stakeholders, promoting partnerships and providing visibility to the region’s unique offerings. Such events, he said, foster unity and collaboration among Northeastern states to promote the region as a cohesive destination.

Talking about Arunachal tourism, he said that the state government is emphasizing on sustainable and eco-friendly tourism.

“We aim to enhance infrastructure, improve connectivity, and develop iconic treks, trails, and festivals that attract domestic and international travellers. By empowering local communities through initiatives like homestays and skill development, and leveraging its diverse ecosystems, Arunachal aspires to become a model for responsible tourism. The vision is not just to boost tourism numbers but to create a lasting impact that benefits the economy, preserves cultural identity, and safeguards the environment for future generations,” he said.

“Under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) launched by the Union Home Ministry to develop border villages, we are partnering with the Indian Army and paramilitary forces to develop our border villages in boosting sustainable tourism,” he said.

Khandu added that Arunachal Pradesh offers unparalleled opportunities for adventure enthusiasts-from trekking in pristine landscapes to rafting in untamed rivers.

“We remain committed to our efforts in promoting sustainable tourism, empowering local communities, and fostering a responsible tourism ecosystem,” he said.

Khandu informed that Arunachal recorded over 200 percent increase in tourist footfall during the last 10 years, which proves that the state has grown leaps and bounds in the tourism sector.

He called upon all stakeholders, like tour operators, investors, and influencers to explore Arunachal Pradesh’s potential and partner in developing innovative tourism ventures. The Chief Minister assured them to provide a supportive environment for sustainable tourism initiatives.

Informing that Arunachal Pradesh is hosting the 16th Annual Conference of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) at Tawang from 3 to 8 December, Khandu invited adventure tour operators to attend it.

The ITM was inaugurated by the union tourism minister in presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Khandu.

Khandu was accompanied by state’s tourism minister P.D Sona and his Advisor Mopi Mihu.