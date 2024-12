YACHULI, 6 Dec: A team of officials from the Keyi Panyor district administration, led by Executive Magistrates Taba Milka and Sylvia Koyu, along with police during an unannounced checking in the market areas of Yachuli, Joram, Sekh-Jara and Talo seized illegally hoarded fuel (petrol) and alcohol on Friday.

Several individuals without valid inner line permits were also apprehended. (DIPRO)