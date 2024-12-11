DTFI resolves to achieve 95% immunisation coverage in Kamle

RAGA, 10 Dec: The Kamle district task force on immunisation (DTFI) has resolved to achieve at least 95% immunisation coverage in the district by the end of this financial year.

To support this goal, a proposal for appointing additional accredited social health activists in underserved areas such as Gyadu Colony and Nyamko Colony will be submitted to the authorities concerned.

Additionally, targeted awareness campaigns will be launched in the areas identified as vaccine-resistant.

The resolutions were adopted during a meeting of the DTFI here on Tuesday. The meeting was convened to review the progress and the challenges faced by the district’s immunisation programme.

Kamle Deputy Commissioner JT Obi, who chaired the meeting, emphasised the critical role of the health department in safeguarding public health. He urged the staff to remain committed to the prevention of diseases and the welfare of the people, despite the challenges faced.

Stressing the importance of immunisation, he announced that “it would be mandatory for all parents to immunise their children and immunisation cards will be required as a supporting document to access government schemes and for school admission.”

Obi also advised the health workers to adhere strictly to the immunisation protocols, including delivering the four key informational messages during immunisation sessions and maintaining comprehensive records of children due for vaccination.

The meeting featured presentations by in-charges of the health facilities and representatives from development partners, including the World Health Organisation and the Voluntary Health Association of India.

The meeting was attended by, among others, DMO Dr Tage Kanno, the DDSE, the CDPO, the DRCHO, and the Raga ZPM.