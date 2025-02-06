Org calls for establishment of independent narcotics dept

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 5 Feb: The All Arunachal Pradesh Youth Organisation (AAPYO) on Wednesday called for the establishment of an independent narcotics department.

In a press conference, AAPYO president Adv. Kipa Kanam argued that the drug menace is growing overwhelming due to a lack of dedicated manpower and resources to address drug-related issues.

Claiming that the drug menace is rising alarmingly across the state, Kipa urged the home minister to establish a separate narcotics department and implement an urgent action plan to combat the drug issue. He also called for the establishment of adequate rehabilitation centres across the districts.

AAPYO further stated that they would spearhead an anti-drug campaign to educate youths, NGOs, and community-based organizations. The organisation also pointed out that the uncontrolled supply and smuggling of drugs is increasing because no rigorous actions are being taken against peddlers and suppliers. It urged the home ministry to initiate stringent punishments for those involved in drug trafficking.

Further, the organisation called on the government to create job opportunities for those who have been rehabilitated and recovered. It emphasized that to effectively combat the drug menace, a statewide awareness and educational campaign, more rehabilitation and de-addiction centres, and strengthened law enforcement are essential.