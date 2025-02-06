DEOMALI, 5 Feb: The Tirap District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) conducted a road safety awareness camp at Wangcha Rajkumar Government College (WRGC) here on Tuesday, in order to educate students and faculty about essential road safety measures, traffic rules and emergency response techniques.

Speaking on the occasion, Highway AE Jolly Gamlin emphasized the importance of following road safety guidelines especially, on highways, to prevent accidents.

Deomali police station officer-in-charge inspector Ngalo Jilen elaborated the consequences of traffic rule violations and the penalties under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

District transport officer (DTO) A.K Wangsaham delivered a power-point presentation, explaining various provisions of the MV Act, road safety regulations and the significance of responsible driving.

Medical officer (RBSK) Dr. Namcha Hangphuk conducted a first aid demonstration, equipping participants with essential life-saving techniques to be used in case of road accidents.

WRGC principal Dr. Watsen Bangsia led the participants in taking road safety pledge, reinforcing their commitment to safe and responsible road practices. (DIPRO)