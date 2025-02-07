Arunachal govt signs MoU with UBI

ITANAGAR, 6 Feb: The Finance, Planning & Investment Department has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Union Bank of India(UBI), a leading public sector bank.

This collaboration aims to facilitate seamless tax payments and transactions for the people of Arunachal Pradesh. Citizens will now be able to pay their tax challans and make payments to multiple government departments using the UBI’s payment gateway on the eGrass portal or via cash deposits at bank counters, free of charge.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Accounts & Treasury Director Karluk Ronya, Financial Adviser and Officer Taniyang Tatung, UBI Zonal Head Lokanath Sahoo, UBI Regional Head Bhaskar Mondal, and UBI Branch Head Santosh Dutta.