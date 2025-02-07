APYC stages protest over unemployment

ITANAGAR, 6 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) staged a protest at the APYC headquarters here on Thursday as part of the Indian Youth Congress’ (IYC) nationwide protest over unemployment.

Speaking at the event, APYC president Tarh Johny highlighted the issue of unemployment in the country, and the hardships faced by the youths.

“The Union Budget-2025 showed no compassion for the unemployed youths. They had huge expectations from the budget on job creation but have been left disappointed yet again,” Johny said.

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not coming good on his 2014 promise of creating two crore jobs every year, Johny said that “India, being a nation with 65 percent of its total population below 35 years, needs a concrete roadmap to tackle ever rising job demands.”

He added that youths are “getting attracted towards drugs and other intoxicants out of frustration.”

“In the context of Arunachal Pradesh, every now and then, youths are caught in drug trafficking cases,which to a great extent is due to unemployment,” Johny said.

Stating that police personnel are caught red-handed in drug trafficking cases, he criticised the state government for being unable to deter government employees from indulging in such illicit trade.

“The APYC stands in solidarity with the IYC in demanding more job avenues to accommodate huge unemployed youth population,” Johny added.