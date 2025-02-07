Governor releases Riba’s ‘Birds are Poems; 100 Narrative Poems’

ITANAGAR, 6 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik released a book titled Birds are Poems; 100 Narrative Poems, authored by Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Tomo Riba, at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

Commending Prof Riba for his literary contribution, the governor said that the book highlights the significance of birds, one of nature’s most precious gifts, through poetic expression. He noted that the collection would raise awareness about the vital role of birds in the ecosystem, and underscored the importance of every living creature in nature.

Parnaik expressed hope that the book would inspire readers to appreciate and protect these winged wonders. He said that it would foster a deeper connection between humans and nature.

The governor said also that “each poem carries moral and cultural significance, helping to preserve and promote the rich heritage and traditions of Arunachal Pradesh,” and suggested that the book be translated into local languages to further support the promotion of indigenous dialects.

Prof Riba shared insights into his work, explaining that the book consists of 100 narrative poems that depict the behaviours of birds familiar to him. He highlighted the critical role birds play in human life, particularly in agriculture, environmental balance, and seasonal changes. However, he expressed concern over the threats birds face due to habitat destruction, pollution, and hunting for food, feathers, and other body parts.

“As a result, many birds have been forced to abandon their natural habitats in search of unfamiliar and often inhospitable environments,” he said.

The event was attended by Education Commissioner Amjad Tak and the governor’s secretary Sharad Bhaskar Darade. They discussed strengthening the education scenario in the state, particularly higher education.

Prof Riba also briefed the governor on the progress of the APU. (Raj Bhavan)