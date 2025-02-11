AFC screens Mizo film ‘Mibo; Missing Person’

PAPU NALLAH, 10 Feb: A Mizo film, titled Mibo; Missing Person, directed by Raymon Colney, was screened at the Chotu Maharaj cinema hall here on Sunday by the Arunachal Film Collective (AFC) on Sunday as part of its screening event ‘Reel Affairs’.

Filmmaker Nyago Ete and an AFC member moderated the discussion with the director and actor Zoparmawii.

AFC chairperson Bindiya Ete Nalo highlighted that the AFC’s aim is to bring about a thriving film culture in the state and boost the growth of the Arunachal film industry, which is still in the infant stage.

“The AFC is screening good films, and is also planning to conduct workshops on filmmaking in the future,” she said.

Mibo; Missing Person is a thought-provoking human drama that delves into the complexities of family, secrecy, and the impact of material possessions on relationships.

The film is about a missing person who tells the emotional story of Remlala, who, after being diagnosed with a chronic illness, chooses to hide the truth from his sister, Muani.

In an effort to shield her from pain, his actions unknowingly lead to a growing emotional distance between them.

The film explores how people’s attempts to protect their loved ones can sometimes backfire, and how material things can often come between two people who care about each other.

AFC members who were present at the screening were Apak Gadi, Nending Lhazey, Kombong Darang and Bamang Simon.