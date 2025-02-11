Orientation prog on role of GBs organised

ZIRO, 10 Feb: The Diibo Gaon Bura Buri Association (DGBBA) organised an orientation and sensitisation programme on the role of gaon burahs (GB) for the youths and women of Dutta, Mudang Tage and Bamin Michi villages at the Government TPD Middle School here in Lower Subansiri district last Saturday.

Chairing the meet, North Diibo ZPM Koj Yana expressed appreciation for the DGBBA for organising the programme involving youths and women groups, and said that more such programmes, involving students, should be organised.

In the morning session, the GBs shared the experiences of their recent exposure tour to the Kaziranga National Park, Assam and the Mithun Research Centre in Medziphema, Nagaland. Dutta Gaon Buri Koj Mumpa opined that Tale Valley Wildlife Sanctuary here could also be developed along the lines of the Kaziranga National Park. Mudang Tage GB Tadu Yarang urged the mithun owners of Ziro to visit the Mithun Research Centre in Medziphema to gain more knowledge and insights on mithun rearing.

In the afternoon session, DGBBA convener Yachang Tacho dwelt at length on the various activities taken up by DGBBA for the welfare of the gaon buras and buris during the calendar year.

DGBBA president and HGB Mudang Tani, DGBBA secretary and HGB Tilling Morth and DGBBA publicity secretary and HGB Hano Tade also spoke.