Training prog on post-harvest millet mgmt held

BONIA, 10 Feb: A training programme on post-harvest management, processing and value-addition in millet was organised here by the Longding Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) on Monday.

The programme was aimed at enhancing farmers’ knowledge and skills in reducing post-harvest losses, improving millet processing techniques, and adding value to millet-based products for better marketability and income generation.

The event was led by KVK Head Dr UK Bhattacharyya, who emphasised the significance of millets in ensuring food security, nutrition and sustainable agriculture, while agriculture engineering expert Dr Amit Kumar delivered a lecture on various aspects of post-harvest technology, including scientific handling and storage techniques to minimise losses and maintain quality, processing methods for producing value-added millet products, and innovative packaging and marketing strategies to enhance consumer appeal.

Agronomy CTO AK Singh highlighted the economic opportunities in millet value-addition and encouraged the participants to adopt modern technologies to enhance profitability, while plant protection scientist Dr DN Mishra emphasised the importance of plant protection measures in post-harvest management, including pest and disease control in stored millets.

Strategies such as proper drying, hermetic storage and the use of biopesticides were discussed to prevent insect infestations and fungal contamination.