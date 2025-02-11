Assn seeks hike in annual budget allocation under APIIP

ITANAGAR, 10 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh Micro and Small Industries Development Association (APMSIDA) recently submitted a representation to the industries minister, seeking an annual budget allocation of Rs 100 crores under the Arunachal Pradesh Industries & Investment Policy (APIIP).

The association stated that the annual budget allocation for the APIIP is very limited. “Neighbouring state Assam allocates more than Rs 500 crore annually. Increase in budget allocation will encourage entrepreneurs and potential entrepreneurs to pursue industries related activities in Arunachal Pradesh,” it added.

It also requested for transferring of officers and officials of the Industries Department every two years as per government framed norms; establishment of an industrial

estate in every district; and initiating proper land demarcation of the existing industrial unit, besides entrusting the Small Industries Development Bank of India, the National Bank for Agriculture Rural Development, the Arunachal Pradesh Industrial Development & Financial Corporation, and the Arunachal Cooperative Apex Bank,along with the NEDFI, with the task of issuing appraisal letters to implement the UNNATI scheme in the state.

The association further sought early establishment of the office of the director of the MSME-DFO Itanagar and branch MSME-DFO Namsai.