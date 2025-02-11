FDP on human values concludes at NERIST

NIRJULI, 10 Feb: The three-day faculty development programme (FDP) on ‘Introductory Universal Human Values (UHV)’ at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) concluded here on Sunday.

The AICTE-approved, self-funded programme, organised by the NERIST’s UHV Cell, was the first of its kind in Arunachal Pradesh, and was aimed at enhancing faculty wellbeing while instilling human values for holistic growth and development.

Resource person Dr Dilip Debnath shared insights into topics such as the significance of self-harmony, family harmony, social harmony, and harmony with nature. His sessions encouraged active participation, allowing attendees to explore ideas, share personal experiences, and propose thoughtful solutions.

During the last session the participants provided constructive feedback on the programme and shared their personal thoughts, reflections, and ideas on how the teachings of universal human values could be incorporated into their professional and personal lives. The resource team – Dr Debnath, Dr Talukdar and Dr Bordoloi – also spoke on their experiences and perspectives.

NERIST Academic Dean Prof Sarsing Gao highlighted the programme’s success in creating a deep impact on both the participants’ personal and professional growth. Administration Dean Prof M Chandrasekaran also offered views in his address.

NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S reflected on the power of human values in shaping one’s journey.