Hundreds benefit from health camps

PASIGHAT, 10 Feb: The Siang Trust, in association with Seva Bharati Purvanchal, organised free health camps under the Dhanwantari Seva Yatra initiative at several villages along the Sino-India border in Shi-Yomi and Upper Siang districts.

The health camps were held at Monigong, Karo and Tato in Shi-Yomi district, benefitting 203 patients. In Upper Siang district, the camps were organised at Ngaming, Singging, Migging, and Ayangging villages, benefitting 185 patients.

Drs Devesh Kumar, S Mittal, Anuj, Pushpendra, Raunak Kumar, and Narayan Kotwal conducted the health camps, along with members of the Siang Trust.

Dhanawantari Sewa Yatra free health camps are conducted annually in different remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh. (DIPRO)