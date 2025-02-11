Korir and Gonfa win men’s and women’s Golden Pagoda Marathon

NAMSAI, 10 Feb: James Kipleting Korir from Kenya and Fulasa Chaltu Gonfa from Ethiopia won the men’s and the women’s Golden Pagoda Marathon here on Sunday.

Korir won the race with a time of 2 hrs, 28 mins and 17.836 secs, while Gonfa finished the race in 2 hrs, 46 mins and 47.691 secs.

India’s Mohit Subba and Anoop Prakash finished second and third in the men’s category with a time of 02:31:02.091 and 02:41:53.968, respectively.

The second and the third positions in the women’s category of the race were won by Genet Shikur Reshid (02:51:14.664) and Km Nisha (03:04:30.064), both from Ethiopia.

Berhe Fereweyni Gebrejorgis from Ethiopia won the women’s half-marathon (21 kms) with a time of 01 hr20 mins and 11:148 secs, while the second the third positions in this category were won by India’s Lili Das (01:20:55.625) and Puja Mondal (01:21:22.388), respectively.

In the men’s category of the half-marathon (21 kms), India’s Pankaj Kumar (1:06:14.248), G Lakshmanan (01:06:55.644) and Ashwini Saini (01:07:03.154) won the first, second and third position, respectively.

In the men’s 10-km race, India’s Ashis Pal (00:30:01.529), Ravi Chaudhary (00:30:07.269) and Monu Kumar (00:30:21.276) won the first, the second and third position, respectively.

In the women’s 10-km race, India’s Ruby Kashyap (00:37:34.469), Anjuli Subba (00:38:31.713) and Priya Chhetri (00:41:40.189) won the first, second and third position, respectively.

In the men’s 5-km race, Sameer Jamadar (00:16:23.869), K Purushotham (00:16:28.109) and P Lavan (00:16:30.120) won the first, second and third position, respectively.

In the women’s 5-km race, Sangita Bordoloi (00:20:080), Sabi Darin (00:22:33.828) and Havisha Gautam (00:22:52.320) secured the first, second and third position, respectively.

The first-ever Golden Pagoda Marathon brought together athletes and fitness enthusiasts from across India and beyond, marking a new chapter in Arunachal Pradesh’ sports and tourism landscape.

The event was organised by the State Tourism Department and managed by Edify Sports. The event aimed to promote fitness, cultural exchange, and adventure tourism in the region. With participation from Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya, and various parts of India, the marathon set the stage for Namsai to emerge as a premier sporting destination.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, joined by Environment & Forests Minister Wangki Lowang and other dignitaries, flagged off the event from the Golden Pagoda, Namsai.

Speaking on the occasion, Mein highlighted the significance of such large-scale sporting events, emphasising their role in encouraging fitness, fostering local economic growth, and strengthening Arunachal’s position as a hub for adventure sports. He noted that Namsai has a deep-rooted connection with sports, particularly football, and emphasised the state’s commitment to reviving its sporting legacy through structured initiatives.

The event saw an overwhelming response with 952 participants competing in four race categories: 42-km full marathon, 21-km half-marathon, 10-km run, and a 5-km fun run. From elite professional athletes to local runners and students, the marathon provided a platform for both competitive and community-driven participation, making it an inclusive and high-energy sporting spectacle.

With strong focus on environmental responsibility, the Golden Pagoda Marathon partnered with Nature’s Orbit Collective Foundation to ensure a zero-waste, plastic-free event. The initiative, supported by The Green Squad, implemented waste segregation, recycling, and composting measures, underscoring the importance of sustainability in large-scale sporting events.

Highlighting the government’s long-term vision for sports development, Mein said that the state government is actively collaborating with the All India Football Federation to create structured opportunities for young athletes. “As part of these efforts, two new football stadiums are under development in Namsai, and a partnership with John Abraham’s Northeast United FC under the Northeastern Football Federation will soon take shape, starting with Namsai as its first focus area,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to the event’s brand ambassador, Padma Shri awardee Anshu Jamsenpa, Mein acknowledged her contributions in inspiring young athletes across the country, and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to nurturing sporting talent and strengthening grassroots-level sports infrastructure.

Mein reiterated that “the Golden Pagoda Marathon is only the beginning of Arunachal’s journey towards becoming a key destination for adventure sports and international sporting events.

“Future editions are expected to expand with more sporting disciplines and fitness-related initiatives, further promoting sportsmanship and Arunachal’s cultural heritage,” he said.

The event was attended by advisers Zingnu Namchoom and Dr Mohesh Chai, MLAs Nyabi Dirchi, Topin Ete, Puinnyo Apum, Likha Soni, and Nikh Kamin, Tourism Secretary Ranphoa Ngowa, AIFA treasurer Kipa Ajay, and Namsai Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa.

The event was co-sponsored by Sports Spectrum, RG Solution, the SBI, and Anvil, with Himalayan Holidays as the travel partner, Hotel Kinnara as the hospitality partner, and Red FM 93.5 and Sudarshan News as media partners. Aeonlogiciel handled digital promotions for the marathon, ensuring broader outreach and engagement. (DCM’s PR Cell)