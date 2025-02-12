A personal reflection on the AFF

[ Nyatum Doke ]

As soon as I received an invitation from the IPR director to attend the Arunachal Film Festival (AFF), I was filled with pure joy and elation. As a film enthusiast, I had long hoped to experience the AFF, and this would be my first time. I left Tezu on the morning of 5 February, reserving my excitement, and arrived in Itanagar by late afternoon. Too tired to attend any events that day, I decided to rest in anticipation of the next day’s activities.

The following morning, out of excitement I went to the venue at 12 noon, even though I knew that the inaugural was at 3 pm. The exterior of TNZ Cinema was beautifully adorned with flyers and hoardings, creating a vibrant atmosphere. Inside, I saw IPR Secretary Nyali Ete and nodal officer Dugyir Padu strolling attentively, cross-checking the final arrangements for the programme. I joined them and learned that I was assigned to manage Screen 3 — an important responsibility. After glancing through the schedule, I realised I would only be able to watch three films over the next three days, with the rest of my time dedicated to workshops.

The inaugural event began with lighting of the candles by the delegates led by Education Minister PD Sona, followed by the screening of Numb and Map-Al (The Salt). I was deeply impressed by the raw talent of Arunachal’s filmmakers, and the positive energy of the day left me excited for the upcoming sessions.

The next day, I attended a workshop on film editing by Nitin Baid, known for his work on films like Gully Boy and Mashan. Initially disappointed by the low turnout, I told my colleagues inside that “workshops aren’t for everyone; even a single serious person would be equivalent to 10 non-persons.” Soon enough, more attendees arrived, and the hall was nearly full. The next workshop, led by Kenny Basumatary, the director of the Assamese film Local Kung Fu, was an eye opener. He demonstrated how, with commitment, filmmakers can create impressive movies even on a low budget. The enthusiasm and participation of the audience highlighted the growing interest in filmmaking in Arunachal.

The third day followed a similar rhythm of screenings of movies/documentaries and workshops. A standout moment was Changes, an animation by Down Mountain Studio, which earned a special jury mention. It was the first of its kind in the state, and the animation workshop by Toonz Media Group further deepened my appreciation and understanding of animation. Another notable session was by Raktim Mondol, a professor at the Film and Television Institute (FTI), Jote, who focused on the art of cinematography. His insights into lighting, composition, and the cinematographer’s role in storytelling were incredibly enlightening.

The festival also provided much-needed recognition for local filmmakers. Grandpa, What’s Your Name by Lobsang Phuntso won the best documentary award, while Our Land, Our Lives by T Hasa received a special mention. In the short film category, Mok Mu by Anandra Namchoom took home the best short film award, with Change by Down Mountain Studio receiving a special mention. Films like Khew Ranai by Ria Taipodia, Seeds of The Future by Jaring Loham, and Ihi Hang by Akom Emma Don captivated the audiences with their excellent work, showcasing the immense talent of filmmakers and actors in Arunachal.

The AFF was not just a celebration of films but a festival of learning, a platform for aspiring filmmakers, and a catalyst for positive change by sparking and encouraging a discourse on different views and opinions related to challenges and opportunities in the film industry in the state. The workshops provided valuable opportunities to interact with industry professionals. Discussions on funding, distribution, and marketing in the film industry were equally crucial and thought-provoking.

Although I couldn’t watch most of the films due to my commitment at Screen 3, the overall experience was overwhelming. One fellow movie lover remarked how special it was to watch films in a hall filled with passionate enthusiasts, comparing it to “100 people singing a symphony in perfect harmony”- a sentiment that perfectly captured the festival’s essence.

In a state like Arunachal Pradesh, where the film industry is still in its early stages but holds immense potential, festivals like the AFF are vital. As IPR Minister Nyato Dukam said, such events are key to sparking conversations around filmmaking and film industry. While some sceptics may question the value of such festivals, the mere fact that they ignite discussions proves their significance.

Additionally, IPR Secretary Nyali Ete’s mention of the AVGC-XR policy being discussed is a promising development for animation lovers and filmmakers. As informed by the IPR minister, the upcoming Film and Technical Institute of Arunachal Pradesh will undoubtedly provide vital resources and training for aspiring filmmakers, photographers, and technical professionals.

As the festival concluded, I began my journey back to Tezu, reflecting on the future of filmmaking in Arunachal. Though I’m a layman in filmmaking, the festival sparked a curiosity within me to learn more. I’m sure it had the same effect on many others. The AFF-2025 has left a lasting impression, and I look forward to seeing how it continues to shape the state’s creative industry. (Nyatum Doke is DIPRO, Lohit.)