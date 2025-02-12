E/Kameng DHS launches intensified TB campaign

SEPPA, 11 Feb: The East Kameng District Health Society (DHS) on Tuesday launched a 100-day intensified tuberculosis (TB) campaign, marking a crucial step towards achieving the goal of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

The campaign, inaugurated by DC Himanshu Nigam, aims to strengthen the efforts in identifying and treating the most vulnerable populations in the district. By prioritising early detection and timely medical intervention, the campaign intends to accelerate the progress towards eliminating TB in the region.

As part of the initiative, medical professionals of the district hospital here have voluntarily adopted eight TB-diagnosed patients in 2024-2025. This compassionate and personalised approach involves the doctors ensuring the wellbeing of these patients through continuous medical oversight, treatment, and nutritional support. The programme is designed to improve adherence to treatment regimens and enhance recovery outcomes, offering much-needed support to individuals battling the disease.

The DHS has urged the community to actively participate in screening and treatment programmes, reaffirming its commitment to a TB-free East Kameng. The success of the campaign relies on the active involvement of the community, early detection, and continuous medical care, it said. (DIPRO)