GBPNIHE-NERC encourages youths to tackle deforestation, climate change

ITANAGAR, 11 Feb: The GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, North East Regional Centre (GBPNIHE-NERC), organied an awareness programme on ‘Deforestation and climate change adaptation: Ensuring sustainability in the Himalayas’ at the Vivekananda Central School (VCS) here on Tuesday.

A total of 150 participants, including students and faculty members, attended the programme, which aimed to educate the participants on the causes, impacts, and mitigation strategies related to climate change, with particular focus on deforestation. The programme was a part of an ongoing pilot project titled ‘Fostering climate-smart communities in the Indian Himalayan region’.

GBPNIHE-NERC Scientist-C Tridipa Biswas delivered a lecture on the environmental consequences of deforestation.

She emphasised the importance of conserving forests and encouraged the students to “become ambassadors of environmental awareness in your communities.”

VCS Chairman N Suresh Babu urged the students to adopt eco-friendly habits such as tree plantation to contribute to environmental conservation.

VCS Principal Raj Mohan stressed the urgency of taking immediate action against climate change, while junior project fellow at GBPNIHE-NERC, Subhrakanti Sahu, advocated afforestation as a fundamental strategy for mitigating climate change impacts.