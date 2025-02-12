Breed, seed and feed crucial for farm sector: Wangsu

NAMSAI, 11 Feb: “Breed, seed and feed are important ingredients crucial for the development of the farm sector,” said Agriculture & Allied Minister Gabriel D Wangsu, who conducted an extensive tour of agricultural and allied sector facilities in Namsai district on Monday.

The minister carried out detailed inspection of various facilities, including the Namsai dairy, the horticulture nursery in Kherem, and the farmer training centre. His itinerary also included visits to private pig farms in Emphum village, local fisheries farms, and the ongoing biofertiliser unit construction in Nanam Khamti village.

Wangsu advocated collaborative efforts to address current challenges highlighted by the officers during the tour, particularly in the areas of fodder, feed and seeds. “Every upcoming initiative should be data driven for proper and effective implementation, especially while procuring breed, seed or feed for our farmers,” he said.

During a comprehensive review meeting held at the DC’s conference hall, departments’ heads presented detailed reports on their research activities, achievements and operational status to the minister.

Wangsu in his address called for strict quarantine measures on imported products to safeguard the state’s farming sector from diseases. He also stressed the importance of a more targeted approach to distributing agricultural inputs and tools, ensuring that farmers receive the specific resources they need, rather than a generic distribution. He urged the officials to identify genuine farmers and prioritise attracting more young people to the field, expressing concern over declining farmer numbers and emphasising the crucial role of a strong primary agricultural sector for the overall economy. He also called for transparency and fairness in selecting beneficiaries for farmer-centric schemes.

The meeting was attended by Namsai DC CR Champa, the DAO, DFDO, DVO, DPO, DFCSO, ADO, HDO, FO and officials of the departments.

The minister also attended a Scientific Advisory Committee meeting organised by Namsai Krishi Vigyan Kendra, where he engaged with senior scientists and researchers who presented their ongoing projects. He stressed the importance of working with local germplasm and identifying grey areas that need attention.