Sporting accolades

The 38th edition of the National Games is underway in Uttarakhand, with all states and union territories participating, competing in 32 different categories. The Services, which comprise army personnel, are also competing in the event. They have consistently performed well in the Games.

Nyeman Wangsu won the first gold medal for Arunachal Pradesh. So far, Arunachal has put up stellar performances in Taekwondo, with most of its medals coming from this sport.

Radha Bangsia, Lumter Uli, and Achum Sangha won a gold medal in the women’s group poomsae, while Khinsan Wangsu won a gold medal in the individual event. The gold medal for Bangsia, Uli, and Sangha is not a new achievement, as they had also won a gold medal in the Goa edition of the National Games.

Mercy Ngaimong also won a gold medal in the Jianshu event of the Wushu competition. This is Ngaimong’s third gold at the national championships, as she had won gold in the two previous editions of the Games.

The stellar performances in individual sports like Taekwondo, Wushu, and weightlifting at various national and international level competitions show that, with the right training, facilities, and guidance, the players have the potential to perform at all levels. The state government should invest in these sports and, at the same time, support the players by providing the right incentives, including financial support.