Mayor calls upon citizens to join hands for clean & green Itanagar

ITANAGAR, 12 Feb: Mayor Tamme Phassang has called upon the citizens of Itanagar to join hands with the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) in its ongoing efforts to maintain a clean and green environment.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the mayor announced that the IMC would soon launch a month-long cleanliness drive and awareness campaign that will cover all the 20 wards of the city.

Phassang urged the public to play an active role in the initiative, stressing that the cleanliness of the city is a collective responsibility. He appealed to the residents to report individuals who litter public spaces, with the assurance that IMC will take action as per the law. “IMC will enforce penalties according to the established norms for such offenses,” he said.

Phassang also highlighted IMC’s efforts to improve waste management, including the implementation of twice-daily door-to-door garbage collection. He, however, emphasized that the success of these measures largely depends on the cooperation of the public.

“We need a shift in mindset. The IMC can’t do everything

on its own; the community must contribute to the cause,” he said.

The mayor urged ground workers to remain disciplined and dedicated to their tasks.

He also brought attention to the ongoing discussions about jurisdictional issues between IMC and other urban local bodies. He revealed that these matters will be addressed in collaboration with the administration and local MLA to ensure a unified effort toward improving the city’s development.