AUS hosts special faculty dev session

NAMSAI, 12 Feb: Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) on Wednesday hosted a special faculty development session on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and Geographical Indications (GI), conducted by Padma Shri Dr. Rajani Kant, a renowned expert in the field.

Dr. Kant emphasized the importance of safeguarding the rights of indigenous communities through IPR and GI, highlighting their role in protecting traditional knowledge and ensuring economic benefits for local artisans and producers.

Pro-chancellor and MD Vishva Lochan reaffirmed the commitment of the university towards supporting indigenous communities of Arunachal Pradesh by actively working towards securing IPR and GI protections, ensuring that the benefits are effectively transferred to them.

The session was attended by approximately 200 faculty members and dignitaries, including chancellor Kamal Lochan, World Education Mission president Dr. Ashwani Lochan, rector prof. D.S Hernwal and vice-chancellor prof. Ajeya Jha.