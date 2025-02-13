GBPNIHE-NERC organizes awareness prog on climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction

ITANAGAR, 12 Feb: GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, North East Regional Centre (GBPNIHE-NERC) organized an awareness programme on climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction in the Indian Himalayan region at Guardian Angel School here on Wednesday.

This initiative was a part of the pilot project “Fostering climate-smart communities in the Indian Himalayan region.”

The programme focused on raising awareness about the causes and impacts of climate change, as well as preparedness, mitigation and adaptation strategies for disaster risk reduction.

Tridipa Biswas, Scientist-C at GBPNIHE-NERC, who coordinated the programme, delivered an insightful lecture on climate change and disaster risk, inspiring students to recognize their roles and responsibilities as future leaders in climate action and disaster mitigation.

Subhrakanti Sahu, JPF at GBPNIHE-NERC, provided an overview of climate change adaptation techniques, equipping students with practical knowledge on resilience-building measures.

Principal of Guardian Angel School Roy M. Cheriyan encouraged the students to take proactive steps toward climate action.

A total of 130 students participated in the programme.