Foundation stone for LSDG project laid

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

NIGLOK, 12 Feb: Rural development and Panchayati Raj minister Ojing Tasing laid the foundation stone for the Localization of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) project under the “Clean and Green Arunachal Mission” at Niglok Community Hall in East Siang district on Wednesday.

Addressing the villagers on the occasion, the minister highlighted that the LSDG projects focus on nine areas, including clean and green villages. Emphasizing the need for the development of the hospitality sector to attract tourists, Tasing encouraged the villagers to utilize the funds for the sustainable development of bio-resources.

Panchayat director Tajing Jonnom mentioned that the state government, under the Panchayati Raj department, sanctioned Rs. 60 lakh (3% of the SOR (State Opioid Response) grants) for the “Clean and Green Niglok” project under the LSDG component for the 2024-25 year. With this project, the state government has approved six initiatives under various themes.

Speaking at the event, MLA Ering urged the villagers to change their mindset to achieve their goals, while Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang encouraged them to adopt a mission mode to create success stories.

East Siang ZPC Olen Rome, DC Tayi Taggu, Ruksin ADC Kiran and Ruksin ZPM Aruni Jamoh also spoke at the event.

Niglok GPC Tadang Taga submitted a memorandum to the RD minister, requesting funds for the renovation of the 2-km-long village link road, which is in a deplorable condition.

Among the dignitaries present were LSDG projects’ state nodal officer Obang Minki, Pasighat DPDO Tajing Padung, SP Pankaj Lomba, ZPMs and Gaon Burahs.