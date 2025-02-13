Quiz competition conducted to mark World Radio Day

TEZU, 12 Feb: Bamboosa Library and Akashvani Tezu jointly conducted a quiz competition for college students here in Lohit district to mark World Radio Day.

World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February every year.

The BA BEd team, comprising Omi Lego, Sonam Sah and Roshni Kumari from Denning College for Teacher Education (DCTA) won the first prize, while the second prize was won by DCTA’s BEd team, comprising Kholi Lowang, Lod Yaja and Zion Litin.

The team comprising Runu Chetia, Manish Kr Jha and Lahimi Menjo from Indira Gandhi Govt College’s commerce department secured the third prize.

The quiz competition was conducted by Sathyanarayan Mundayoor also known as Uncle Moosa.

Akashvani Tezu will be broadcasting the quiz on 13 February.