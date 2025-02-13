From Kaho to Kutch: A journey of challenges, friendship and discovery

[ Phil Yania ]

“There’s a saying: if you want to know the real character of a person, travel with them.”

With this thought in mind, I embarked on an unforgettable journey-riding from Kaho, the easternmost village of India, to Kutch, the westernmost village. Over 15 days, we covered more than 4,000 km, traversing seven states-Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat-to attend the 22nd BOBMC RM 2025 at Dhordo, Gujarat, under the banner of Arunachal Bullet Club (ABC).

Our journey began from Itanagar, where DC Capital Talo Potom flagged us off. After the flag-off, we stopped at Hollongi for breakfast before hitting the road, full of enthusiasm and anticipation.

Being a pillion rider, I faced challenges right from the start. The first and second days were particularly tough, as I had to endure period cramps while navigating the rugged roads. Added to that were back pain, body aches, and exhaustion. The road wasn’t kind to us either-our bikes broke down multiple times, forcing me to switch bikes three times along the way.

Despite the hardships, the journey had its magical moments. I witnessed breathtaking sunsets in Mount Abu, rode on the endless stretches of the Purvanchal Expressway, and experienced the surreal beauty of the “Road to Heaven” in Kutch. Visiting Khoteswari, the westernmost village of India, felt like reaching the edge of the world.

Reaching Agra, fatigue and frustration caught up with me. I questioned my decision to join the ride, overwhelmed by exhaustion and self-doubt. But in that moment of weakness, I found a true friend-Nabam Rana, a council member in ABC. He helped me see the bigger picture, reminding me to enjoy the ride rather than dwell on the struggles. His words stayed with me, changing my perspective for the rest of the journey.

After days of relentless riding, we finally arrived at Dhordo, Gujarat, for the BOBMC RM 2025. The three-day event was a grand celebration, filled with music, games, and sports.

On the final day, we proudly showcased our traditional attire from Arunachal Pradesh. Walking in our rich cultural outfits, I felt like the lead heroine of a movie, as people from different states gathered around, taking our pictures, mesmerized by our tradition. It was a moment of immense pride and joy.

Just when I thought I had faced enough challenges, my phone decided to join in on the struggle. Like my exhausted mind, its battery gave up on me, and I had to replace it in Bhuj.

But despite everything, we made it. We conquered the roads, the breakdowns, the physical pain, and the mental battles.

Now, as I look back, I realize this journey was not just about reaching Kutch; it was about discovering my own resilience, forming unbreakable bonds, and embracing every twist and turn life threw at me.

A huge thank you to Arunachal Bullet Club (ABC) for giving me the opportunity to be part of this K2K ride. It was more than just a ride-it was an experience of a lifetime.

And here we are, after 15 days, over 4,000 km, and countless memories, still running smoothly-my phone and I. (The contributor is the Assistant IPR Secretary of APC & APUWJ)