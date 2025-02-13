ICAR-AP Centre organizes Kisan Mela

BASAR, 12 Feb: The ICAR-AP Centre here in Leparada district organized a ‘Kisan Mela’ themed “From tradition to innovation: Tribal agriculture” on Wednesday.

The event organized under the Tribal Sub Plan aimed to promote modern agricultural practices while celebrating traditional farming wisdom, offering a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration, attracting over hundred farmers from the region.

Basar MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi, who inaugurated the ‘mela,’ highlighted the centre’s significant contributions to agricultural research, innovation, and farmer welfare over the past five decades.

Dirchi commended the efforts of the scientists and the researchers from ICAR-AP Centre and ICAR-KVK West Siang, Basar in driving advancements in sustainable farming and modern agricultural practices.

She also discussed the promotion of organic farming, market-oriented cultivation, the “One district, one product” initiative, and the importance of indigenous traditional knowledge in enhancing agricultural sustainability.

Leparada deputy commissioner Atul Tayeng encouraged the farmers to take up farming as an enterprise and discussed several

government initiatives aimed at supporting agricultural entrepreneurship, improving market access, and enhancing financial support for farmers.

SP Thupten Jambey highlighted the pressing issues of climate change and emphasized the adoption of innovative technologies to enhance agricultural sustainability and uplift the livelihood of farmers. He urged stakeholders to collaborate on solutions that mitigate climate-related challenges while improving productivity.

The event featured expert talks, demonstrations, and farmer-scientist interactive sessions.

Scientists and agricultural experts from ICAR addressed various farmers’ concerns during the session.

On the occasion, one ICAR AP Centre technology book and one book on natural farming were released by the centre.

During the programme, agricultural inputs were distributed to all the participant farmers.

The event was participated by the HoDs of various ICAR-KVKs in the state, representatives from state agriculture department, various farmers’ representatives, including Farmers’ Society of Leparada and Tirbin Farmers’ Association along with 11 Self-Help Groups.