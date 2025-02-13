Handicrafts exhibition in Itanagar

ITANAGAR, 12 Feb: The much-anticipated Handicrafts Exhibition, 2025 by the directorate of handloom, handicrafts & sericulture, government of Tripura, was inaugurated at Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre here on Wednesday.

Organized under the Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme and sponsored by the office of the development commissioner (Handicrafts) under the union ministry of textiles, the exhibition brought together artisans and craftsmen from Tripura, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

Minister for textile and handicrafts Nyato Dukam said that such exhibitions go beyond economic benefits, serving as a platform for artisans to exchange knowledge, share skills and learn from each other’s craftsmanship.

The minister expressed hope for future collaborations between Arunachal Pradesh and other states, envisioning reciprocal events that would strengthen inter-state cultural and economic ties.

The exhibition features 100 stalls, showcasing and selling a diverse range of handcrafted products, including handlooms, traditional crafts, jewelry and more.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Tripura minister for handloom and handicrafts Bikash Debbarma emphasized the importance of such events in inspiring artisans to continue honing their craft while providing them with a much-needed marketplace for their products.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Vocal for Local,’ Debbarma stated that the exhibition aligns with the national vision of promoting indigenous handicrafts and creating sustainable livelihoods for local artisans.

The exhibition will be open to the visitors until 21 February, offering visitors an opportunity to explore and support traditional Indian craftsmanship.