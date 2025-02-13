NYK organizes inter-state youth exchange prog

PASIGHAT, 12 Feb: Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) here in East Siang district organized an inter-state youth exchange programme from 7 to 11 February.

The programme aimed to provide a platform for the youth from Assam to interact with their Arunachal counterparts to promote mutual understanding, friendship and cultural heritage.

Twenty-five youths from Assam’s Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Dhemaji and North Lakhimpur districts participated in the programme.

Addressing the youth during the inaugural programme, Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang encouraged

them to actively participate in the nation-building process and be the agent of change at village and community levels.

He also advised them to learn about the culture and languages of other tribes of the country in the greater interest of the country’s national integrity and communal harmony.

Pasighat headquarters ADC Tatling Pertin advised the youths to try to explore every corner of the country as traveling helps in understanding the cultural diversity of the nation and the importance of unity in diversity.

The five-day event featured a series of interactive activities, including cultural performances, group discussions, field visits, language learning and life skill-building sessions. The participants engaged in discussions on topics, such as national integration, leadership development, community development, youth empowerment, and yoga sessions for physical and mental well-being.

One of the highlights of the programme was the cultural night, where youth from both states showcased their traditional dances, music, and crafts, celebrating the diversity and unity of the Northeast region.

This event was a testament to the deep-rooted cultural connections that bind the people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The field visits to Ngopok village for an interactive session with the rural people and then Silluk, the cleanest village of East Siang were a great learning experience for the participants where they interacted with Maliyang Perme, the author of Assamese poetry collection “Aapon Xur,” and Kepang Nong Borang, chairman of the Swachh Silluk Abhiyan.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, NYK district youth officer Mahit Rabha emphasized the importance of such exchange programmes in building strong ties among the youth of different states.