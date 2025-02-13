P/Pare KVK SAC meeting held

KARSINGSA, 12 Feb: The XV Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting of the Papum Pare district Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) was held at the Kendra’s conference hall on Wednesday.

The KVK head, along with senior scientists and subject matter specialists, delivered powerpoint presentations on the achievement report for 2024. This was followed by the presentation of the action plan for 2025-26, covering the disciplines of animal husbandry, agronomy, horticulture, plant protection, fishery and community science.

The meeting, presided over by animal husbandry, veterinary & dairy development director Dr. Danjan Longri, was attended by joint director (agriculture) Tana Teti, district agriculture officer Maze Piel, district fishery development officer Kipa Taja, district veterinary officer Dr. Takio Taram, senior horticulture development officer Tagum Ronya and others.