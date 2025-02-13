Refresher training on LSDGs & PDI

AALO, 12 Feb: Block level refresher training programme on Localization of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) and Panchayat Development Index (PDI) in West Siang district was held at the Panchayat office here on Wednesday.

In his inaugural address, ZPC Tumpe Ete urged the GPMs and GPCs to gain knowledge of various government schemes, saying that government schemes cannot be properly implemented in grass root level without proper training and knowledge. He urged the heads of departments to implement the schemes from grass root level “so that development can take place from the villages for Vikshit Bharat and Vikshit Arunachal.”

Course director Rode Bui highlighted the importance of training programme.

The programme was conducted by West Siang district nodal officer-cum-district Panchayat development officer. (DIPRO)