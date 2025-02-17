An opinion on Freedom of Religion Act

Editor,

Recently, the state government activated the Freedom of Religion Act, 1978 on the recommendation of the Gauhati High Court. Since then, this move has received mixed responses from different sections of Arunachal Pradesh’ society and has also been discussed on many national-level online teaching platforms.

I have been through the document, and I also urge everyone to go through the Act just once – it is a very short document.

Article 3 states: “No person shall convert or attempt to convert, either directly or otherwise, any person from one religious faith to another by the use of force, inducement, or fraudulent means, nor shall any person abet such conversion.”

The Act does not prohibit religious conversion; rather, it prevents conversion through fraudulent means. If certain individuals or groups have an issue with this provision, it suggests they may have been engaging in fraudulent conversions. As the Hindi saying goes, “Chor ke daadhi mein tinka (a guilty conscience needs no accuser).”

This is a neutral law. Consider this analogy: a shopkeeper installing a fence around his shop does not mean that people cannot buy from him. The fence exists for protection – from animals and thieves. Similarly, this Act protects people from being deceived into conversion.

The law serves the greater interests of all religions. One must be well-informed, educated, and truly understand the values of a faith before converting. A person who understands and fears god brings honour to their religion, whereas a fraudulently converted individual may misrepresent and defame the religion. There is no valid reason to protest against this Act unless one has an ulterior motive of expanding their religious influence.

As stated in the Bible (John 15:16), Jesus tells his disciples: “You did not choose me, but I chose you and appointed you, so that you might go and bear fruit – fruit that will last – and so that whatever you ask in my name, the father will give you.”

The crux of the verse is: It is not humans who choose god; rather, god chooses them. If someone is truly meant to be a Christian by god’s will, no man can stop them.

At a time when traditional identities are fading and there is a growing attempt at Islamization in the state, there is a real danger of exploiting the innocence of tribal people. Activating this law is necessary to protect the people from religious manipulation.

The government’s decision to enforce this decades-old law is essential for the greater good. It strengthens the ideals of secularism in a democratic state and prevents the misuse of religion as a tool for political and economic gain. The government must remain firm in its stance and not succumb to any pressure.

Osho