DAPORIJO, 6 Mar: Upper Subansiri DC Tasso Gambo launched the NABARD’s potential linked credit plan (PLP) for the district in the 2025-26 financial year here on Thursday.

NABARD District Development Manager Dr Lalit Maurya informed that, for the 2025-26 financial year, the estimated credit potential for the priority sector is Rs 31.61 crores, with Rs 16.78 crores earmarked for agriculture and allied activities.